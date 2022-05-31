Laverne Cox Serves Glamour in Fendace Bikini & Heels With Runway-Worthy Walk Poolside for 50th Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Laverne Cox is glowing under the sun as she shimmied down the poolside with a runway-worth walk for her 50th birthday. Cox couldn’t help but demonstrate what becoming 50 looks like — and it includes beauty, wealth and an incredible Fendace bikini.

Fendace, the collaboration of Fendi and Versace, outlines two impeccable household brands, putting them together to make even more intriguing prints and concepts. Cox demonstrated one of them, modeling the Fendace Gold Baroque bikini from the capsule collection. The bikini holds a blend of purple and blue with the iconic baroque print meshing in as well. This tie-bikini is a simple way to show luxuriance — the exact quality that Cox brings time and time again.

Cox wore a sheer black shawl across her arms and displayed it as she sauntered toward the camera. Matching her bikini, Cox’s hair had golden patterns of the print, as her hair was dark-rooted, then brushed down to her shoulders in an ombré honey blond color. Cox remained light with her accessories, as she let the two-piece do all the talking, and instead chose a pair of opaque brown sunglasses to complete the look.

As you walk into the pool, you might choose to go barefoot, but not Cox. As she walked with fierceness, her shoes upped the ante.

Cox wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps in lilac color with a pearl ankle strap. This soft color meshed well with the purple of the bikini, bringing these soft hues into unity. A pointed-toe pump is the perfect way to finish a look with poise and elegance, as the design of the toe can add an oomph to any major look.

Give your bikini a twist with kitten heels.

For Cox’s 50th year, she sets it off with style.