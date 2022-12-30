Lauren Spencer Smith Goes All-Black in Satin Jacket & Cargo Pants for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Lauren Spencer Smith pre-recorded her performance of her hit singles “Flowers” and “Fingers Crossed” for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” The annual holiday special will feature special performances by Halle Bailey, Wiz Khalifa, and co-hosts Ciara and Billy Porter. The show will air on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Smith wore a black satin Diesel cropped jacket with silver-toned zipper closure and button fastening on the front pockets. The designer’s embroidered script logo sat right on top of the pocket. The fitted top featured rib-knit panels on the collar and sides. She paired the top with faded black cargo pants with a visible silver-toned zip fly and diagonal zip pockets. The loose pants are also a new design from the brand.

Lauren Spencer Smith performs at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” which will air on Dec. 31, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

Smith accessorized with a diamond ring and gold hoops that seemed to be dipped in orange acrylic. The singer kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail complimenting her glowing makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to take a peek at the singer’s footwear choice. She most likely slipped on a pair of platform boots to complete her look.

Smith is often seen in sleek sneakers and boots from brands like Celine, Nike Jordan and Alaïa. Smith will usually pair her footwear with matching sweatsuits and oversized pieces from designer labels like Off-White, Valentino and Alexander Wang.

This has been quite an eventful year for the up-and-coming artist as she has performed at both the People’s Choice Awards and MTV’s VMAs. She was also nominated for the PCA’s New Artist of 2022.