Lauren Spencer Smith Goes All-Black in Satin Jacket & Cargo Pants for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

By Melody Rivera
LAUREN SPENCER SMITH
Lauren Spencer Smith pre-recorded her performance of her hit singles “Flowers” and “Fingers Crossed” for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” The annual holiday special will feature special performances by Halle Bailey, Wiz Khalifa, and co-hosts Ciara and Billy Porter. The show will air on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Smith wore a black satin Diesel cropped jacket with silver-toned zipper closure and button fastening on the front pockets. The designer’s embroidered script logo sat right on top of the pocket. The fitted top featured rib-knit panels on the collar and sides. She paired the top with faded black cargo pants with a visible silver-toned zip fly and diagonal zip pockets. The loose pants are also a new design from the brand.

DICK CLARK NEW YEARÕS ROCKINÕ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023 - ABCÕs "Dick ClarkÕs New YearÕs RockinÕ Eve with Ryan Seacrest" is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the New Year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the yearÕs very best in music featuring a night superstar performances. The nationÕs most-watched New YearÕs Eve celebration, which gives viewers a look at New YearÕs celebrations from around the globe, will wrap up the holiday season. "Dick ClarkÕs New YearÕs RockinÕ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" airs live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) LAUREN SPENCER SMITH
Smith accessorized with a diamond ring and gold hoops that seemed to be dipped in orange acrylic. The singer kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail complimenting her glowing makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to take a peek at the singer’s footwear choice. She most likely slipped on a pair of platform boots to complete her look.

Smith is often seen in sleek sneakers and boots from brands like Celine, Nike Jordan and Alaïa. Smith will usually pair her footwear with matching sweatsuits and oversized pieces from designer labels like Off-White, Valentino and Alexander Wang.

This has been quite an eventful year for the up-and-coming artist as she has performed at both the People’s Choice Awards and MTV’s VMAs. She was also nominated for the PCA’s New Artist of 2022.

