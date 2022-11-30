Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Styles Fiery Red Sports Bra & Nike Air Max Sneakers for Intense Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lauren Sanchez showcased her sporty-chic style during a leg workout with her trainer Wesley Okerson.

In the video shared to her Instagram account today, the news anchor wore a fiery red sports bra that featured a scoop neck design. She paired the top with matching cross-over leggings. For accessories, Sanchez kept it simple with a silver-toned linked chain.

To complete the look, Sanchez slipped into a pair of Nike Air Max Correlate sneakers. The running shoes featured a lace-up closure and a supportive cushioned sole. The low-top sneakers also had colorful accents on the soles and sides of the shoes.

In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.

Last time we saw the “Extra” correspondent, she was on vacation in Rome with her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The happy couple was seen strolling through Rome in October having a twinning white sneaker moment.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos walk hand-in-hand in Rome, Italy on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Sanchez’s shoe closet is filled with styles from famous designers like Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen. Sanchez often gravitates towards stilettos or strappy sandals like the ones she wore to the National Portrait Gallery Gala which she paired with a high-slit dress. If she’s off duty and spending time with Bezos or going for a Thanksgiving horseback ride, she will slip into a pair of comfortable sneakers from affordable brands like Nike and Adidas.

