Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Does Gluteal Dance Workout in Sleek Bralette, Leggings & Versatile Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud
Lauren Sanchez geared up for a workout on Thursday with a little motivation from her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In a video shared on her Instagram page, the caption of the post reads,”I thought missing my workout because of zoom calls was a good excuse. Then @jeffbezos decides we have time to work out. (Yes I felt attacked) @wesokerson I’m going to be sore tomorrow.” <

The media personality added a motivational montage of the routine, where she was seen lifting weights and dancing the pain away with her trainer Wesley.

The star wore a black bra top and black leggings. The leggings had white stripes running up the sides and along the waistband that framed the leggings. The black-on-black set seems to be made out of breathable material with extra stretch for those working up a sweat.

Sanchez wore her hair down and parted in the middle, framing her face in black waves.

The philanthropist slipped into black athletic shoes with a white rubber sole and mesh lining. The sneakers have black laces and a black base, made of a flexible material. It’s a versatile shoe that works with the wearer for both function and style.

