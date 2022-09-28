Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Means Business in White Tank Top, Tan Trousers & Heels for Behind-the-Scenes Shots With Van Jones

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez attends "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere in Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London.

Lauren Sanchez showed a glimpse of her professional life on her Instagram story today. The journalist was on set with news and political commentator Van Jones, and she shared images of the two of them posing together.

In the story, Sanchez was wearing a white tank top with a v-neckline. She tucked her tank into a pair of tan trousers. Her high-waisted pants featured a wide-leg opening and a pleat down each pantleg. Though barely visible, Sanchez is seen in a pair of nude pumps with a thin stiletto heel on set. She wore her dark hair down in loose waves. Jones, on the other hand, wore a gray suit jacket with a light button-down shirt and dark jeans.

Sanchez and Jones in a few shots, as seen on Sanchez’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram/Lauren Sanchez

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. Recently, she attended the premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” with her boyfriend, Jeff Bezos, wearing a sparkly red one-shoulder gown paired with glittering silver heels.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The “View” guest host’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for chic sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for everyday wear.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Sanchez’s bold fashion statements through the years.