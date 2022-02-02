Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Supports Tom Brady’s Retirement in Tribute Top

Lauren Sanchez is still rooting for Tom Brady.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist took to her Instagram on Tuesday to re-post a photo from her boyfriend, Jeff Bezos’ account. Sanchez and Amazon founder Bezos appeared in the photo, both donning hoodies that read “Brady” across the sweatshirts. Bezos wore a black hoodie while Sanchez wore a gray style. The caption read “Repost from @jeffbezos

Congrats @tombrady, we will be cheering for you just as hard in your next chapters!”

According to People, the Amazon CEO and NFL star met in 2019 at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala, and soon became friends after.

On Tuesday, Brady took to Twitter and Instagram to release his official retirement statement marking the end of his 22-year career.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady stated in an Instagram post and a Twitter thread. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

Brady continued on, stating, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

