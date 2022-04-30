Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Wears Pussycat Bow Crop Top & Sleeks Sandals That Reveal Pedicure That Pops

If you’re wondering what one wears on a date night with the second richest man in the world, Lauren Sanchez has your answer. On April 29, the Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist and anchor posted her choice date night outfit on Instagram Stories, opting for a low-key look for her evening out with Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos.

Lauren Sanchez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez

For the date with her multi-billionaire boyfriend, Sanchez wore high-waisted tan trousers paired with a white blouse-inspired crop top. The unique top, which featured a pussycat bow around the neck, was made casual with elastic cinching around the bottom, allowing Sanchez to show off some midriff. The 52-year-old beauty gave a small peek at her choice of footwear in the photo, which appeared to be a white heeled sandal that displayed off her crimson pedicure.

For accessories, Sanchez wore a gold chain belt threaded through the loops of her pants, adding a smattering of casual thread bracelets on her wrist. She notably carried a mini black Hermès Birkin bag to cap off the date night look, which she most likely didn’t purchase on Amazon. Keeping her glam minimal with a nude lip and subtle smokey eye, Sanchez wore her dark hair down in her signature effortless blowout style.

Sanchez is noted for her affinity for crop top, commonly wearing the style in warmer months. The star is also a fan of heeled footwear, switching out closed-toe styles for stiletto sandals when temperatures rise. While this somewhat unusual date-night look was half professional and half casual, it was fully Lauren Sanchez.

