×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Soars Above Africa’s Serengeti in Baby Pink Sneakers & Chanel Hat on Private Plane Ride

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
MEGA806041_006-head-1
2021
2020
2020
2019
View Gallery 20 Images

Lauren Sanchez took to the skies today and took a quick selfie while riding in a plane over Serengeti in Africa, posting a flurry of fun photos after that to recap the events.

Sanchez can be seen with a black headset layered over a blue Chanel baseball cap emblazoned with the brand’s monogram. The journalist wore a cream zip-up hoodie over top a black crop top. In another photo shared to her social media account, Sanchez can be seen wearing black leggings to match the simple black crop top in a high-waisted style.

jeff bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez snapping a picture of herself in Africa serengeti wearing chanel hat flying a plane
Lauren Sanchez snapping a picture of herself in Africa.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez

To protect her eyes from the blazing African sun, Sanchez wore oversized black tinted aviator sunglasses with a silver wire frame and paired the sunnies with her signature pink lip.

With all the walking in mind, Sanchez wore pink lace up sneakers with thick baby pink soles, making the expedition a little more comfortable. The laces were also a shade of baby pink, the athletic shoes making for the perfect pair for the environment. The entrepreneur is a fan of athleisure even when she’s not trekking through Africa.

The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Sanchez has been in the public eye for quite some time now. Even before the she started dating Bezos, Sanchez has made a stellar career for herself as a TV personality as well as a philanthropist.

PHOTOS: Click to See Sanchez’s Style Moments Over the Years.

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad