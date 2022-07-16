Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Dines Under the Eiffel Tower in a Lacy White Summer Dress Without Shoes

Lauren Sanchez paid a visit to Paris with some of her friends.

After having spent time in Africa’s Serengeti capturing images of the landscape and wild animals, Sanchez decided to change the scenery. The girlfriend of the former Amazon CEO arrived in France with her friends, sharing a sweet image having a picnic in the park under the Eiffel Tower today. The tourist destination was turned into the girls lunch spot where they picnicked and drank wine, channeling their inner French girls in the most stylish of summer dresses.

Sanchez snuggled close to her two friends wearing a long white dress with ballon sleeves and dainty lacy detailing. The bodice, as well as some other parts of the dress, were made of an opaque breezy fabric while certain areas were covered in see-through patterned fabric that made Sanchez look like a princess. The star accessorized with a chunky gold necklaces and large black shades. The journalist went barefoot for the occasion as did her friends, shoes becoming obsolete during their quaint little picnic. The woman sitting beside Sanchez in the middle of the three women wore a similar breezy white dress without sleeves, the dress differing in length from Sanchez’s. The woman on the end wore a purple and blue floral dress with long billowy sleeves and gold jewelry. The friend of Sanchez finished her ensemble off with clear pink shades, opting for a more colorful look out of the three.

If Sanchez did want to wear shoes on her excursion, a pair of flats in any color would amplify the dainty quality in the maxi dress while keeping her feet covered. Shoes with a bow detail would be even better, something that amplifies the elegance and care-free nature of the outfit and setting.