Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Serves White-Hot Glamour in Mermaid Dress for Son’s Birthday

Lauren Sanchez makes a statement no matter the occasion.

The socialite shared a photo in her Instagram stories Friday to wish her son, Nikko Gonzalez, a happy 21st birthday.

For the outfit, Sanchez wore a monochromatic white mermaid dress that featured a spaghetti strap design and a plunging neckline. The hemline jutted out to create an extra layer of movement. The garment had a print etched into the fabric around the neckline for an eye-catching detail. She accessorized with a dainty teardrop necklace and bracelet.

Although Sanchez’s shoes got covered up in the photo, it’s safe to say that Sanchez opted for a pair of pumps of heeled sandals that tied the moment together nicely.

Lauren Sanchez and Nikko Gonzalez pose together in a photo for Gonzalez’s 21st birthday on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Lauren Sanchez/Instagram

Sanchez’s essential style consists of minimalist classics that emphasize comfort. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slouchy long-sleeve T-shirts, durable jeans and edgy dresses. She also has a penchant for structured tailoring that offers a sophisticated feel to what she’s wearing. Recently, we saw Sanchez wear a sparkling jumpsuit that incorporated peek-a-boo cutouts for an edgy appearance. Sanchez has also shown off her ability to pull casual looks while wearing a Canadian tuxedo.

On red carpets, Sanchez wears daring designs that turn heads and create chatter. She and Amazon founder Bezos appear on red carpets together in silhouettes that are striking yet sophisticated.

On top of being a media personality and an anchor, Sanchez is also an actress, having starred in films like “Fight Club” and “The Longest Yard.”

