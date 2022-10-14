Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Reveals Her Glamorous Makeover With Beauty Team

Lauren Sanchez snapped a mirror selfie with her makeup artist Buster Knight and hairstylist Pete Burkill while getting ready for the day. “You both make getting ready fun!” the journalist captioned the photo on Thursday.

Getting glam, the Emmy Award-winner wore a simple ensemble with hidden footwear. The former “Extra” correspondent bundled up, styling a long-sleeve white robe made of cushy fabric. The media personality amped up her ensemble with a smokey makeup look and voluminous curls.

Lauren Sanchez getting her hair and makeup done on Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Although her shoes aren’t visible in the image, Sanchez usually gravitates towards nude and black heels on and off the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas, Golden Goose and Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

Earlier this week, Sanchez and her boyfriend and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos went out for a date night, Sanchez snapping another casual selfie wearing a black leather mini dress. The style featured a risky deep neckline, complete with a thin strap that hung around her neck. The sharp piece was paired with a gold heart-shaped ring, as well as a delicate rosary necklace with a thin cross pendant.

