Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Elevates Little Black Dress With Shining Diamonds & Hidden Heels

Lauren Sanchez posed glam-ready for a photo shared on Instagram by her makeup artist Jenna Nicole yesterday. Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend wore a sleek black dress for the occasion.

The journalist’s strapless dress featured a billowing skirt and a fitted bodice shaping her silhouette. Letting her outfit speak for itself, she accessorized with diamond stud earrings and nothing else.

Nicole gave Sanchez a neutral makeup, with glossy nude lips, smokey eyes and black eyeliner. Dominique Diaz was responsible for styling the journalist’s voluminous dark hair.

Although her shoes are not visible in the photo, she likely paired the dress with strappy sandals or pumps to elevate her outfit. Sanchez often gravitates towards classic footwear from prolific brands like Christian Louboutin – as seen during one of her latest’s red carpet appearances at the London premiere of the “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series on Aug. 30.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sanchez is often seen in sparkling sandals with towering heels. However, when off duty, the journalist is usually seen in sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas, and Golden Goose. The philanthropist also opts for reliable sandals with gladiator-style thick crisscrossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

