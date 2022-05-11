Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Upgrades Little Black Dress With Lacy Details & Hidden Heels for Chic Night Out in NYC

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was selfie-ready on Tuesday for a night out in New York City.

The media personality posed for the camera in a silky black dress. The simple number resembled a slip style with lacy detailing on the bodice made of a silky fabric; the straps on the dress are thin and hang loosely over her shoulders.

Lauren Sanchez on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

The little black dress, otherwise known as the LBD, was popularized by Coco Chanel and holds relevancy to this day for its versatility, and its widely accessible nature. Whether short or long, strapless or off the shoulder, the little black dress has remained a closet mainstay throughout the years, and for a good reason. A simple black dress can be dressed up or down and flatters any figure regardless of style.

While the shoes Sanchez wore that night aren’t visible in the post, a classic black pump would add to the ensemble nicely. After all, a classic silhouette calls for some classic shoes. If Sanchez was looking for more of a statement, a metallic silver heel could add some fun, while seamlessly matching the silver earrings she wore. A playful color like hot pink could also amp up the ensemble, but clearly, the possibilities are endless with an LBD.

