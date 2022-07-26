Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Edgy Leather Crop Top Gets With Glamorous Twists at Sunset in France

Lauren Sanchez brought edgy style to a date night in France with Jeff Bezos and her family.

While posing with Bezos for an Instagram Stories photo in front of a sunset taken by her son, Nikko Gonzalez, on Instagram, Sanchez wore black jeans with a matching crop top. However, her top was crafted in leather with a button-up silhouette and deep neckline for added edge. For a glamorous twist, the former “Best Damn Sports Show Period” reporter also wore a gold pendant necklace, earrings and dark black layered bracelets. Bezos contrasted her outfit in a white button-up polo.

“When your kids take the best photos. Thank you @nikkgozz…and the rest of you who art directed,” Sanchez captioned the photo.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos pose in France on Instagram on July 24, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Though the former news correspondent‘s footwear was not visible, it’s likely she slipped into sneakers or flat sandals — two of her go-to styles while off-duty in the warmer months. Sanchez’s off-duty outfits typically include athletic sneakers with mesh uppers in a variety of colors and tones — as seen on her Instagram page.

The “View” guest host usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. Sanchez’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Sanchez’s standout fashion statements through the years.