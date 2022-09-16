Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty in Tank Top & Expressive Jewelry for Chiefs-Chargers Football Game on Amazon Prime

Lauren Sanchez took to Instagram to share a group photo with Jeff Bezos, sportscaster Tony Gonzales and his son Nikko. The selfie was taken at a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers that was sponsored by Amazon Prime. The snapshot saw Sanchez clad in all black, keeping it cozy for the sporty occasion.

Getting game day ready, the journalist wore a comfy plain black cropped tank top which she wore with high-waisted athletic leggings, also in black. Sanchez covered her eyes with large aviator sunglasses with black tinted lenses. The 52-year-old accessorized minimally with a shiny gold pendant necklace, silver and gold turquoise rings, and black armbands.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Tony Gonzales, and Nikko Gonzales at a football game on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Sanchez is a huge proprietor of casual ensembles, taking the simple silhouettes to the next level with her accessory game. A master of maximalism, the mom of three recently opted for a more layered approach to her necklaces, going bigger with layered turquoise and chunky silver and gold chains paired with a plain plunging cream crochet top. Sanchez usually wears simple jewelry, letting the outfit take center stage. The layering technique has a bohemian quality about it, making a maximal statement with her accessories.

Although her shoes are not visible in the video, Sanchez often gravitates towards classic and neutral footwear, usually with a substantial heel in versatile nude and black while on the red carpet from prolific brands like Christian Louboutin. The “View” guest host’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. The philanthropist also opts for reliable sandals with gladiator-style thick criss-crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

PHOTOS: See Lauren Sanchez’s most stand-out fashion moments over the years.