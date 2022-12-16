×
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Runs the Bases in Skinny Jeans & Dior Sneakers at the Dodgers Stadium

By Melody Rivera
Lauren Sanchez took to Instagram to show how she spent her time at the Baby2Baby’s holiday toys distribution event at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos joined Lori Harvey, Jenna Dewan, Kelly Rowland and more stars at the charity event, where Baby2Baby’s board and volunteers distributed toys and basic essentials to hundreds of children.

The “Extra” correspondent slipped into a pair of white leather Dior sneakers to join the kids on the field. The low-top shoes featured an embellished tonal suede insert on the front. The designer’s signature star sat to the side of the laced-up closure. The rubber sole was also branded with the lucky symbol. The designer originally released the sleek sneakers with their spring 2019 collection.

When it comes to footwear, Sanchez’s shoe closet is filled with styles from famous designers like Christian Louboutin and Alexander McQueen. Sanchez often gravitates towards stilettos or strappy sandals like the ones she wore to the National Portrait Gallery Gala which she paired with a high-slit dress. If she’s off duty and spending time with her boyfriend, Jeff Bezos, or going for a Thanksgiving horseback ride, she will slip into a pair of comfortable sneakers from affordable brands like Nike and Adidas.

Baby2Baby works to help children living in poverty with all the basic necessities. During their holiday event, Baby2Baby’s board and volunteers distribute toys and basic essentials to hundreds of children. Along with other stars, Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were among the volunteers helping out at the event.

