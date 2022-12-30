Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen

Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler.

Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are seen flanked by heavy security as they leave the white house tavern in Aspen on Dec 29, 2022.

The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and a sleek appearance.

Sanchez popped on black Chanel sunnies and a gray chunky knit beanie with a fuzzy pom pom adorning the top. The media personality wore her dark lengthy tresses down hidden under her hat.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are seen flanked by heavy security as they leave the white house tavern in Aspen on Dec 29, 2022.

When it came down to footwear, Sanchez sported black Fendi boots with rounded toes and black lace-up detailing. The shoes also featured a sturdy construction with thick platform soles, short stacked block heels, black faux-fur lining, quilted Fendi monogrammed ankles, and shiny black leather uppers.

The pair, like most combat boots, were equipped with a non-slip tread that made them the perfect pick for the snowy and slippery winter weather in Aspen.

Fendi Biker Boots

Meanwhile, Bezos was dressed up in a ski jacket, featuring a zip front and a hoodie. The former CEO of Amazon paired it with matching pants. Both pieces had windbreaker technology, making them perfect for the winter weather in Aspen.

To complete the look, Bezos slipped into a pair of glossy black leather boots with chunky soles and added a Moncler wool beanie with sunglasses.

The philanthropist has a classic sense of style. Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events. Sanchez's off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas, and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

