Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Takes Her Daring Little Black Dress & Heels to Great Heights for Helicopter Piloting Practice

Set to soft music by Taylor Swift, Lauren Sanchez took off in a helicopter she was manning herself, posting a video where she’s seen taking her style to great heights.

The journalist wore a black headset with a microphone, earning her wings in shady black sunglasses, and staring directly back at the camera through her large lenses. The caption of the post reads, “Learning how to fly is something I’m super proud of. It makes me smile every time I get to do what I love. 🚁.”

Sanchez wore a strappy little black dress with a sweetheart neckline for her ride above the clouds. At first glance, the dress appeared to have a minimalist silhouette, however the bodice of the dress is structured much like a corset, giving shape to the otherwise traditional fit.

Although her shoes are not visible in the video, Sanchez often gravitates towards classic and neutral footwear, usually with a substantial heel in versatile nude and black while on the red carpet from prolific brands like Christian Louboutin.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sanchez shared with her followers that she was in London, where she stopped by Alice + Olivia to view the brand’s latest collection. Earlier she attended the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Aug. 30 alongside her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The “View” guest host’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. The philanthropist also opts for reliable sandals with gladiator-style thick criss-crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

