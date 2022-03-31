Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Is ‘Manifesting Summer 2022 Looks’ With Glam Makeover

Summer just came early for Lauren Sanchez, thanks to a new hairstyle.

The Emmy Award-winning anchor posed after getting her hair styled in a black crop top, featuring short sleeves and a button-up silhouette. The style appeared to be paired with slim-fitting black bottoms, likely a skirt or pair of trousers. Sanchez’s outfit was complete with tinted aviator sunglasses, as well as a long silver pendant necklace. Sanchez’s new look — just in time for the spring and summer season — was shared on Instagram by her hairstylist, Dominique Diaz.

“Manifesting how my Summer 2022 looks,” Diaz captioned the photo, where Sanchez posed on a balcony. Sharing the same photo, Sanchez’s makeup artist Tammy Bertsch-Buttitta wrote, “When your canvas makes your work look flawless!!”

When it came to shoes, Sanchez’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, it’s likely the former “Good Day L.A.” anchor wore a pair of stiletto-heeled pumps or leather boots — two of her go-to styles — in a coordinating neutral tone to create a complementary appearance.

Crop tops like Sanchez’s are popular for their short length, allowing the midriff to show for a sleek appearance. Long and short-sleeved styles are a staple piece in warmer seasons, with new styles recently releasing from brands like Jacquemus, PatBO and Alo Yoga. Sanchez is no stranger to the top style, wearing them everywhere from vacations to sporting events.

The “View” guest host usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. Sanchez’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

