Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Soars Wearing ‘Evil Eye’ Necklace With Bezos Flying the Plane

Lauren Sanchez recently took to the sky with Jeff Bezos, bravely letting her Amazon founder beau test his budding flying skills with her as a passenger. The 52-year-old Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist and anchor shared a video on June 29 of the couple taking flight with Bezos at the controls of a small personal plane.

“Sometimes you get to sit in the back and watch him fly,” Sanchez captioned the video, which is set to the hit song “Big Energy (Remix)” by Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled.

In the short Instagram video, Sanchez waves to the camera before cheekily sticking her tongue out and flashing a peace sign. A gorgeous ocean view is visible outside of the window of the small plane. Sanchez then turns the camera to Bezos, who is seen at the controls of the aircraft.

While in flight with her boyfriend, Sanchez can be seen wearing a white baseball cap embroidered with the number “2” in blue. The star wore a white tank top which appeared to be tucked into bright orange bottoms, though the exact silhouette of the bottoms is unclear. Sanchez appropriately wore a pair of gold aviator sunglasses in the aircraft, pairing the shades with a gold and blue pendant “evil eye” necklace.

Though Sanchez’s choice of footwear isn’t visible in the video, the star is likely in a pair of sky-high heels to match her increased elevation. Sanchez is a major fan of heeled footwear, often switching out closed-toe styles for stiletto sandals when temperatures rise. If history is reliable, she likely stuck to her comfort zone with this off-duty outfit.

While her footwear choice may be speculation, one thing is for sure: Sanchez sure has a lot of trust in her billionaire pilot beau to stick the landing.

