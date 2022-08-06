Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Dances at Jewel Concert in Intimidating Heels That Offer Stability & Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lauren Sanchez had pep in her step at a Jewel concert last weekend with some friends and posted the photos on her Instagram.

The philanthropist swayed to the music alongside friends and dressed casually, offering a grungy twist.

Lauren Sanchez and her friends at a Jewel concert. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wore black skinny jeans, pairing the tight statement-making pants with a white tank top. The tank had thick shoulder straps and a scoop, rounded neckline.

Sanchez slung on a shoulder bag and let her hair down for the occasion, letting it fall in loose waves down her back.

All three women were concert-ready, opting for comfortable and easy styles that they could easily slip into and most importantly, break out to dance.

As for shoes, Sanchez went for something with security, stability and style. The journalist tied on black boots with a soaring heel size. The boots stopped just above Sanchez’s ankles, the style flaunting pointed toes and a slight sheen. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

No heel is too high for Sanchez, who showed off fast moves on the block heels. Both her friends did the same, each woman wearing heels in varying thicknesses and styles. Heels aren’t usually the expected shoe choice during concerts, but each person made their heels work for them.

