Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Romantic in Tube Top & Green Jeans on a Date

Lauren Sanchez isn’t letting go of sweater season just yet. The 52-year-old Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist and anchor wore a cable knit tube top in an Instagram Stories photo posted on Sunday. In the photo, which was taken with her boyfriend (Amazon founder and second richest man in the world) Jeff Bezos, Sanchez made a case for the slightly-sweaty summer trend.

Lauren Sanchez wears a white cable knit tube top and light green jeans while posing with Jeff Bezos on June 5. CREDIT: Instagram

In the Sunday snapshot, Sanchez wore the white cable knit tube top with a pair of light green jeans. The top appears to be an Alice + Olivia design, which is currently sold out online. Sanchez styled the look with large gold sunglasses featuring brown-tinted lenses. She wore her dark hair down in a simple side-parted style, focusing her make-up on a glossy nude lip and wearing no visible jewelry, save for a single gold bracelet. Sanchez’s choice of footwear wasn’t visible in the picture.

She captioned the sweet photo with the words, “Sunday kind of love.”

Sweater-inspired tube tops are trending for the warmer months, even if they seem rather impractical for the summer heat. Sanchez is noted for her affinity for crop tops, commonly wearing the style in warmer months. The star is also a fan of heeled footwear, switching out closed-toe styles for stiletto sandals when temperatures rise. Chances are she slipped on a pair with this Instagram-ready ‘fit.