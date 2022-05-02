Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sharp in Pointy Flats & Flared Jeans for Shopping Spree at Brunello Cucinelli

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos turned a retail therapy session into a stylish event. The duo was spotted shopping at Brunello Cucinelli in SoHo, New York on Sunday.

Sanchez went casual-chic for the excursion. The Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist hit the pavement in a white blouse that she left slightly unbuttoned. To keep cool during the warm spring temperatures, she rolled her sleeves up to her forearms.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez go shopping at Brunello Cucinelli in SoHo, New York on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez spotted shopping at Brunello Cucinelli in SoHo, New York on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

She teamed her top with a pair of form-fitting light-wash blue jeans. The denim bottoms had a flare on the leg and distressed detailing on the hem. Sanchez continued to amp up her spring street style ensemble with a dainty silver necklace, tinted frames and covered her brunette tresses with a gray fedora hat. To place emphasis on her outfit, the media personality opted for minimal makeup and touted her essentials in a brown handbag.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez go shopping at Brunello Cucinelli in SoHo, New York on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Bezos complemented Sanchez’s style by stepping out in a relaxed look. The multi-billionaire Amazon founder wore a black T-shirt with cream-colored pants and brown shoes.

When it came down to footwear, Sanchez finished off her look with pointy brown flats. The shoe style rounded out her look perfectly. The suede silhouette included a triangular pointed-toe and a small stacked square heel.

A closer look at Lauren Sanchez pointy brown flats. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Sanchez’s day-to-day style consists of minimal classics that place emphasis on comfort. The former “So You Think You Can Dance” host is a fan of heeled footwear, switching out closed-toe styles for stiletto sandals when temperatures rise.

See more of Sanchez’s style through the years.

Slip into a pair of brown flats this spring.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Trotters Estee Flats,$130.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Zodiac Hill Flat, $60.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Linea Paolo Nora Pointed Toe Flat, $130.