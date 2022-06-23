Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Masters Maximalism With Bohemian Jewelry & Crochet Crop Top

Lauren Sanchez put an unexpected twist on maximalist accessorizing that she shared with fans on Instagram today. The entrepreneur and philanthropist noted she was celebrating “summer time magic” in a simple outfit that got a chic upgrade.

Lauren Sanchez wears bohemian-inspired jewelry. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez

The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wore a plunging cream-colored crochet top threaded loosely for breathability. Sanchez offset the basic halter top with plenty of jewelry ranging from silver chains to large chunky turquoise stones. Each necklace was layered atop one another, stealing the show.

Some necklaces were threaded through large silver and turquoise charms while others were dainty and featured smaller mirrored charms. The largest necklace was connected to a pinkish-orange stone with silver hardware, attached to large square turquoise stones.

Each necklace had personality and style, the layering only making them stand out further. Sanchez usually wears simple jewelry, letting the outfit take center stage. The layering technique has a bohemian quality about it, making a maximal statement with her accessories.

After all, maximalism is all about excess but in a stylish, balanced way, and shouldn’t look busy. Sanchez avoids this by pairing all the jewelry with the simple top, creating cohesive balance. It’s a simple but effective way to perk up any plain tee or crop top this summer. The styling technique is stress-free and easily replicated with whimsical accessories. It’s all about the details.

