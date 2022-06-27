Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Models Bodycon Floral Dress in an Unexpected Location With Glamour Team

When you are a style star, sometimes you have to get ready in the most interesting locations. That’s certainly true for Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who recently had to get glam in her home gym, causing the star to cheekily document how her floral and feminine look contrasted with her racked weights.

In a recent Instagram Stories photo posted on Sunday, the 52-year-old Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist and anchor shared a behind-the-scenes look at her glam squad getting her ready in the unexpected location. Sanchez took a selfie wearing a light blue form-fitting dress decorated with purple and white flowers blooming from green leaves. The patterned ruched dress featured a mid-thigh hem, a V-neckline, and defined cups. Her choice of shoes were hidden in the shot, but Sanchez is known for her affinity for high heels.

Lauren Sanchez takes a mirror selfie in her home gym with her glam squad on June 26. CREDIT: Lauren Sanchez/Instagram

The star wore a pear-shaped diamond necklace and matching earrings with the look, styling her hair in her signature blowout style. For makeup, Sanchez sported a light eye and a pink glossy lip.

Tagging her hairstylist and makeup artist on the Instagram Stories post, Sanchez wrote the two professionals were “making the gym their artist room.”

The star sweetly added a message to her two glam squad members, saying, “You don’t just make me look waaaaay better—you fill my heart.”

Sanchez is noted for her unapologetically passionate style, almost solely gravitating toward crop tops and form-fitting dress silhouettes. The star also has an affinity for heeled footwear, switching out closed-toe styles for stiletto sandals when temperatures rise.

