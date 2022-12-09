Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Celebrates ’25th Birthday’ in Crop Top & Pumps With Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & Kimora Lee Simmons

Lauren Sanchez celebrated her birthday a week earlier this year. The journalist, who will turn 52 years old on Dec. 19, invited a group of friends for an intimate party today. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kimora Lee Simmons were some of the special guests who attended the celebration.

The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shared a slideshow of images, along with a heartfelt caption, from the exciting event. In one of the images, it was possible to see her birthday cake, which had a fondant helicopter — referencing Sanchez’s helicopter piloting hobby — and a special message making an ode to Sanchez turning 52, “Hottest 25th birthday- We all love you!”

Sanchez wore a collared blue crop top fastened with fancy gold buttons for the affair. The silky top was paired with a matching maxi skirt, featuring a tailored slim fit and front-facing pockets. The news anchor wore her hair in a voluminous side part and sported a teardrop diamond necklace and sparkling studs to match.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in the post, Sanchez was wearing black suede pointed pumps to elevate her look. The shoes featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the journalist comfortable wear time. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities and public figures.

Kim Kardashian chose a camouflage set for Sanchez’s birthday party, while her mother Kris Jenner was clad in a vibrant red suit and Kimora Lee Simmons donned a black leather jacket for the soirée.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos go on a date on Oct. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Instagram/Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez

The philanthropist usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of the Prime Video series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” held at The Culver Studios on Aug. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Last we saw her, Sanchez was tapping into 90s trends while on a “girls’ night out.” The former “Extra” correspondent wore a light pink crop top and wide-legged blue jeans. For the evening occasion, Sanchez appeared to slip on a set of cream platform pumps.

