Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Goes Retro in Plunging Art Deco Dress & Metallic Heels at Robin Hood Charity Gala

By Katie Dupere
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sanchez channeled 1920s style aesthetics for a recent celebrity charity gala in New York City, which she attended with billionaire boyfriend Jeff Bezos. While you may be thinking the 52-year-old Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist and anchor went flapper-chic for the event given the era-specific descriptor, Sanchez actually channeled another styling cue from the era — art deco design.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos, son, nikko gonzalez
(L-R): Nikko Gonzalez, guest, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez

The event in question was a fundraising gala for the nonprofit Robin Hood, New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization. Sanchez attended the May 9 event with Bezos and her 21-year-old son Nikko Gonzalez and his girlfriend, posting some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram stories.

For the event, Sanchez wore a plunging fitted midi dress featuring intricate art deco-inspired sequins and beadwork. The top of the sleeveless dress was crafted of white fabric and featured matte white beading, while the empire-waist mid-calf skirt transitioned to a gray fabric featuring metallic silver embellishments.

lauren sanchez jeff bezos girlfriend
Lauren Sanchez.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez

For footwear, Sanchez wore a pair of silver metallic pointed stiletto pumps to bring out the glitzy skirt.

She accessorized the look with a massive diamond drop pendant on a silver chain, delicate silver chain bracelets, and a smattering of silver rings. Sanchez wore her signature glam for the event, opting for a relatively neutral makeup with her hair in a sleek, straight blowout.

More than $120 million was reportedly raised at the fundraising gala, which will all go to helping low-income populations across New York City. Bezos raised $8 million of that total alone by auctioning off a seat on his Blue Origin rocket that will go to space.

