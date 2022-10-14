Laura Dern Sparkles in Sequin Overcoat & Leather Heels at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Show

Laura Dern was one of many celebrities to attend Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 show at the Huntington Library yesterday in San Marino, Calif. Dern suited up for the occasion, taking a chance on a black and white sequined look and shiny shoes.

The “Jurassic Park” actress outfit consisted of a formal crisp white button-down shirt tucked into pleated black slacks. Overtop the collared tee, Dern wore a floor-length black sequin overcoat with long sleeves, of which she rolled up for a more casual look.

Laura Dern at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022 in San Marino, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Dern fastened a loose black tie around her neck and carried a leather metallic clutch for good measure, completing the outfit with shining silver accessories.

Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022 in San Marino, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Although they were slightly hard to see over the hem of Dern’s trousers, the star stepped out in what appeared to be glossy black pumps with round toes and thin stiletto style heels. Ranging from 3-4 inches in height, the pair gave her look a slick style and a slight boost, while also instantly streamlining her ensemble.

Black pumps like Dern’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman.

Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show was held at the Huntington Library on Oct. 13 in San Marino, Calif. The western chic collection, inspired by the free-spirited nature of the West Coast, featured dresses, sweaters, tailored suiting, polos, and pleated trousers. Some notable attendees included Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lily Collins, Laura Dern, John Legend, and Chris Pine.

