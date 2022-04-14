Larsa Pippen Elevates Asymmetrical Floral Mini Dress With Neutral Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Larsa Pippen made a case for spring in her latest Instagram post shared yesterday, which she simply captioned “Fun times.” The photo shows “The Real Housewives of Miami” star posing in the hallway of a home that has earth tone walls and polished wood floors.

Pippen looked ultra-chic in a floral-print dress by Harry Halim. The form-fitting number is complete with superfine long sleeves, a buttoned neckline and an extreme thigh-high slit. The garment also has an asymmetrical hem and ruched detailing on the bodice and on the skirt.

To let her look speak for itself, the socialite parted her hair in the middle and styled her blond locs straight. She opted for soft glam with a glossy pout and went with minimal accessories, diamond stud earrings and a tiny silver metallic clutch.

As for footwear, the reality star grounded things with a pair of nude strappy sandals. The heels featured a square outer sole and crisscross straps around the ankle. Strappy sandals currently rank high in popularity due to their simplicity and comfort. The most popular styles often include neutral leather or suede uppers, as well as stiletto or block heels for an added height boost—as seen in new styles by Marc Fisher and Stuart Weitzman. The shoe style has become a go-to for several celebrities like Lori Harvey, Storm Reid, Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, Saweetie, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria and Karrueche Tran.

When it comes to fashion, Pippen has an affinity for modern and trendy pieces. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will likely find the media personality in colorful mini dresses, sporty sets and bold separates. She tends to gravitate towards labels like Mugler, Balenciaga, Chanel and Dior Michael Costello. For footwear, she favors sleek sneakers, pointy boots and PVC pumps.

