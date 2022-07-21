Lara Trump Wears Black Midi Dress & D’Orsay Heels to Ivana Trump’s Funeral With Husband Eric Trump

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral on July 20, with the service bringing her famous family together to pay their respects. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty

To attend her mother-in-law’s memorial service, Eric Trump’s wife Lara wore a sleeveless black dress with a heart-shaped neckline and a mid-calf hem. She paired the conservative outfit with black pointed-toe pumps to keep the look somber and simple. The footwear had a d’Orsay silhouette, revealing the arches of the foot. Lara accessorized the look with a gold cross necklace.

By her side was Eric Trump, who wore a navy suit with a white button-down shirt and navy tie. He paired the classic suit with a pair of light brown Oxfords. Lara and Eric were joined by Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner, and Donald Jr.’s fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Ivana Trump made a staying mark on the fashion industry throughout her life, notably rising to socialite status after meeting a young Donald Trump during her modeling days in the mid-’70s. After her marriage to Trump, Ivana quickly found her footing as a highly-regarded New York City socialite, rubbing elbows with some of the biggest names in fashion. After she divorced Donald Trump in 1992, Ivana launched her own line of clothing, costume jewelry and cosmetics called Ivana Haute Couture sold on the Home Shopping Network and the Canadian Shopping Channel. She also launched her own fashion and fragrance company, House of Ivana, in 1995.