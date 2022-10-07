Lara Trump Slips On Hot Pink Heels & Abstract Floral Midi Dress for Donald Trump Interview

Lara Trump posed for a photo with former president Donald Trump, posting the image to her Instagram on Wednesday. The former “Inside Edition” producer wore a mid-length dress and colorful pumps to meet with her father-in-law for an interview on her program on The Right View. The caption on the post read, “BIG LEAGUE interview coming out this Thursday 👀🇺🇸💯.”

The wife of Eric Trump had on a fitted hot pink dress with puffy sleeves, featuring a multi-colored floral splatter print. The journalist accessorized with dainty gold bracelets and a Fitbit. Lara wore her ombre hair in a side part and wore bold makeup.

When it came to footwear, Lara completed her look with a set of glossy pink pumps. Her sharp pointed-toe style — now a signature of hers — appeared to feature textured uppers with triangular toes and thin 3-4-inch stiletto heels. The style created a coordinating appearance by complementing her outfit’s rosy floral accents and overall hue.

Trump often wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin when on and off-duty. The Fox News contributor’s pairs often include leather and suede uppers in neutral hues, including beige and white. Similarly colored flat loafers and sandals from brands including Gucci are also regularly present in her rotation.

Recently, Trump posted a photo picking pumpkins in casual attire consisting of casual attire with a pair of black leggings overlaid with a leopard print. The wild set was worn with a simple white T-shirt and large sunglasses. Trump was accompanied during the autumn outing by her children Eric and Carolina, as well as friend Shanna Cain and her children. Trump also wore athletic sneakers, featuring paneled uppers in tones of light blue. The mesh lace-up style was complete with rounded toes, as well as rubber soles for added stability.

