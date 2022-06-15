Travis Barker, Son Landon & Daughter Alabama Go Goth-Grunge for Boohoo Man x Landon Barker Launch Party

Boohoo Man celebrated the highly-anticipated launch of their co-designed collection with singer & songwriter Landon Barker, son of Travis Barker with an exclusive launch party at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Inspired by Landon’s bold style and rockstar taste, the event served as the ultimate tribute to the 18-year-old musician. The red carpet was flooded with young talent such as Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Austin Mahone, Avani and many others. Landon’s father Travis Barker and sisters Alabama & Atiana de la Hoya also stepped out in support of the collaboration. The venue was transformed into an intimate concert space where Landon performed his hit song, “Die in California.”

Travis Barker and Landon Barker attend the boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party at Desert 5 Spot on June 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of boohooMAN

Landon Barker attends the boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party at Desert 5 Spot on June 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of boohooMAN

Landon put a punk-rock vibe on a goth-inspired outfit. The entertainer went full monochrome in an all-black wardrobe that consisted of a metallic jacket with a turtleneck, leather pants and black shoes. He finished the look with a beaded choker necklace, small hoop earrings and a silver chain belt.

Travis and Alabama followed in Landon’s footsteps by also opting for edgy ensemble. Travis wore a studded motorcycle jacket that was emblazoned with graphic patches, baggy pants and platform shoes. Alabama kept it cozy in a knee-length puffer jacket, printed leggings and sharp pumps.

(L-R) Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, and Landon Barker attend the boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party at Desert 5 Spot on June 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of boohooMAN

The boohooMAN x Landon Barker 40-piece collection is packed with bold colors, chain metal details and faux-leather statement pieces.