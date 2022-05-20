×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lana Del Rey Flatters Her Feet in Pink Thong Sandals & a Pedicure That Pops

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
MEGA859206_006-3
Lana Del Rey Style Through the Years
Lana Del Rey Style Through the Years
Lana Del Rey Style Through the Years
Lana Del Rey Style Through the Years
View Gallery 21 Images

After attending the Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show in Italy on Tuesday wearing soaring 6-inch heels, Lana Del Rey was seen back home in West Hollywood, Calif., sporting a much more toned-down look.

Seen strolling and talking on the phone, the “Young and Beautiful” crooner donned a navy henley shirt that she tied in a knot at the front to make it slightly cropped, dark skinny jeans and light dusty pink flip-flops. The rubber style she chose featured glittery straps. She also wore a Chanel necklace, rings, bracelets and earrings, plus a navy and brown flannel shirt draped around her hips.

lana del rey, may 18, 2022, pink flip-flops, street style
Lana Del Rey is spotted out and about in West Hollywood on May 18, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

While often appearing glamorous and made up on the red carpet and covers of her albums, the 36-year-old “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” singer is also known for her low-key street style. She tends to reach for basic jeans and button-ups, as well as T-shirts, flats and sneakers when out and about running errands and such.

Lana Del Rey wearing light pink rubber flip-flops featuring glittery straps
A closer look at Lana Del Rey wearing light pink rubber flip-flops featuring glittery straps.
CREDIT: MEGA

A fashion girl, though, Lana Del Rey has been a friend and collaborator of Gucci’s Alessandro Michele since 2018. Along with Jared Leto, the singer-songwriter starred in Gucci’s Guilty campaign in 2019.

Lana Del Rey talks with a friend while grabbing coffee in west hollywood on may 18, 2022
Lana Del Rey talks with a friend while grabbing coffee in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: MEGA
Lana Del Rey, Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show, Platform Boots
Lana Del Rey arrives at the Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show at Castel Del Monte in Andria, Italy on May 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Gucci

Flip through the gallery to check out Lana Del Rey’s shoe style through the years.

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad