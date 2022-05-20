Lana Del Rey Flatters Her Feet in Pink Thong Sandals & a Pedicure That Pops

After attending the Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show in Italy on Tuesday wearing soaring 6-inch heels, Lana Del Rey was seen back home in West Hollywood, Calif., sporting a much more toned-down look.

Seen strolling and talking on the phone, the “Young and Beautiful” crooner donned a navy henley shirt that she tied in a knot at the front to make it slightly cropped, dark skinny jeans and light dusty pink flip-flops. The rubber style she chose featured glittery straps. She also wore a Chanel necklace, rings, bracelets and earrings, plus a navy and brown flannel shirt draped around her hips.

Lana Del Rey is spotted out and about in West Hollywood on May 18, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

While often appearing glamorous and made up on the red carpet and covers of her albums, the 36-year-old “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” singer is also known for her low-key street style. She tends to reach for basic jeans and button-ups, as well as T-shirts, flats and sneakers when out and about running errands and such.

A closer look at Lana Del Rey wearing light pink rubber flip-flops featuring glittery straps. CREDIT: MEGA

A fashion girl, though, Lana Del Rey has been a friend and collaborator of Gucci’s Alessandro Michele since 2018. Along with Jared Leto, the singer-songwriter starred in Gucci’s Guilty campaign in 2019.

Lana Del Rey talks with a friend while grabbing coffee in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

Lana Del Rey arrives at the Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show at Castel Del Monte in Andria, Italy on May 16, 2022. CREDIT: Gucci

