Lana Del Rey Soars in 6-Inch Block Heels for Gucci’s Cosmogonie Fashion Show With Feathered Blazer & Lingerie Skirt

The stars aligned for the Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show held at Castel del Monte in Andria, Italy on Monday. The fashion show was followed by an after-party at Masseria Montegusto and featured a special performance by Måneskin and a DJ set from Mark Ronson.

The affair hosted Elle Fanning, Dakota Johnson and Jodie Turner-Smith. Lana Del Rey was among the many guests who got to explore the “Cosmogonie” from a spectacular vantage point in Puglia. The six-time Grammy Award-winning singer took a festive approach to formal dressing.

Lana Del Rey arrives at Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show – Castel Del Monte on May 16, 2022 in Andria, Italy. CREDIT: Gucci

The “Summertime Sadness” musician arrived in an oversized green python printed jacket by Gucci. The leather outwear was complete with a wide black contrast lapel and an all-over strass embroidery. Underneath, she wore a green lacquered leaf rebrode lace jacket that had ostrich feather cuffs. She teamed the overcoats with a sequin polka dot sheer wrap shirt and a black all-over GG embroidered tulle lingerie set and skirt.

Lana Del Rey and Caroline Grant at Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show – Castel Del Monte on May 16, 2022 in Andria, Italy. CREDIT: Gucci

To place emphasis on her look, Del Rey opted for minimal accessories and only added a selection of crystal hair clips to her curly tresses. When it came down to footwear, she boosted her height with black platform boots. The height-defying silhouette had a thick square toe, chunky silver outsole and stacked 6-inch block heel.

A closer look at Lana Del Rey’s platform boots at the Gucci Cosmogonie Fashion Show. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci

Gucci’s “Cosmologinie” show was held in Puglia for the Resort 2023 season. Shown in front of 13th century citadel Castel del Monte, the genderless line was inspired by philosopher Walker Benjamin. The collection itself featured romantic and sultry footwear ranging from thigh-high lace-up boots to woven sandals and metallic peep-toe heels. Completing the illuminating affair was a star-studded front row, including Dakota Johnson, Maneskin, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lana Del Rey.

