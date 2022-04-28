Lana Del Rey Makes Church Service a Casual Occasion in Athletic Shorts, Hoodie & Versatile Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lana Del Rey took a dressed down approach to worship.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer attended church on Thursday in LA. To the service, Del Rey wore a comfy look consisting off a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt paired with black shorts from The North Face. She accessorized with sunglasses and dainty layered necklaces. She carried a red quilted Chanel bag with a chain strap as well as leather backpack straps.

Del Rey going to church on April 28 in LA. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Del Rey kept the casual look going with her footwear. She wore a pair of white sneakers for her outing. The all-white style gives a clean and classic look, all while remaining comfortable and easy to wear with nearly anything. Other stars like Anne Hathaway, Lucy Hale and Jordan Alexander have also laced into white sneakers by Nike, Vans and Balmain in recent weeks.

A closer look at Del Rey’s shoes. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Del Rey’s styles are sleek and classic. The “Born to Die” musician often wears pointed-toe boots, ankle-strap heels and sharp pumps on the red carpet from brands like Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and X. Her off-duty looks frequently feature low-top sneakers by Keds, Skechers and People Footwear, as well as sandals from Billabong and Chanel. When it comes to performances, Del Rey also has go-to styles, including white Converse sneakers and embellished boots by Gucci and Jeffrey Campbell.

See more of Lana Del Rey’s best shoe style through the years.

Add a versatile pair of white sneakers into your wardrobe with these styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of JC Penney

Buy Now: Fila Memory Workshift Womens Slip-Resistant Athletic Shoes, $45

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Saucony Omni Walker 3, $85

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: New Balance 608 V5 Training Shoe, $70