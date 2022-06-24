Lana Condor Channels 1960s Style in 6-Inch Block Heels at ‘Boo Bitch’ Premiere With Yellow Mini Dress

Lana Condor’s latest look had a vintage feel.

The “To All the Boys I Loved Before” alum hit the premiere of her new Netflix series “Boo Bitch” on Wednesday in a colorful ensemble. Her yellow long-sleeve mini dress looked reminiscent of 1960s style with its shift silhouette and lavish embellishments. Condor paired it with a crystal necklace that brought out the sparkle in the dress as well as a mini purse that matched.

Condor at the ‘Boo Bitch’ premiere on June 22. CREDIT: Katie Flores/Broadimage / MEGA

Condor got a boost from her white Valentino platform heels . They featured a covered, pointed toe as well as an ankle strap. The chunky heels reached at least 6 inches with a little help from the 2-inch platform sole. This isn’t the actress’ first time in towering shoes; she wore another pair last March while appearing on “The Tonight Show.”

Condor at the ‘Boo Bitch’ premiere on June 22. CREDIT: Katie Flores/Broadimage / MEGA

For footwear, Condor keeps her styles bright and full of color. The actress can often be seen in pumps and platform sandals from Dior, Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and more top brands on the red carpet.

When off-duty, Condor’s style includes casual styles like Nike sneakers and Birkenstock slides. Condor is also a rising star in the fashion world, recently hosting the 2021 Costume Designer’s Guild Awards and starring in campaigns for Vera Bradley, Aerie, Victoria’s Secret Pink and H&M.

Discover how high heels have evolved through the years.