La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run.

La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony were among the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit. La La looked utterly chic for the occasion, pairing classic staples with trendy footwear.

(L-R) Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman, Kiyan Anthony and Lala Anthony on Aug. 31, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The actress and television personality wore a bright red bodysuit that had thin spaghetti straps and a large asymmetrical cutout on the hip. La La teamed the vibrant piece with denim jeans that included distressed slits on the knee. To amp up her look, the “Power” star accessorized with dark cat eye shades and large thin hoop earrings. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves.

When it came down to the shoes, La la completed her look with transparent pointed-toe pumps that matched her top perfectly. The shoe style had an elongated triangular pointed-toe and was set on a pyramid heel.

Kiyan looked cool and casual for the tennis tournament. The 15-year-old sported a white Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with a simple white T-shirt underneath. He tied his look together with Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Unc Home’ sneakers. The Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘UNC Home’ pays homage to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, bearing a colorway reminiscent of the University of North Carolina. The classic hoops sneakers feature a white leather upper set against University Blue nubuck underlays. Hits of navy appear on the molded TPU heel tab and collar lining.

La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony attend the U.S. Open in Queens, New York City on Aug. 31, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

