Lala Anthony Debuts Red Hair Makeover With a Runway Walk in Pink Pumps

Lala Anthony strutted her stuff in an all-white outfit while her hairstylist hyped her up in the background in a video shared Tuesday on Instagram.

The star twirls for the camera, showing off her expert walk in heels while her hairstylist Arrogant Tae hollered and encouraged her. Anthony can be seen looking back at the camera smiling and whipping her lengthy red hair. The caption on the post reads, “One thing about @arrogant_tae123 he’s gonna push me out my comfort zone!!!! He told me to come over he had an idea and look!! I love this color!! OMG, this is it!! “TAE DID THE WIG ITS THE LACE FOR ME🤪”

Anthony had on a Fendi top that was buttoned up all the way and featured see-through monogrammed fabric with a flouncy tie at the front, securing the cropped long sleeve in place. Underneath, Anthony wore a white bra top, giving the star extra support and coverage.

On the bottom, Anthony opted for white and shiny high-waisted trousers. The sheen on the fitted trousers glistened as she delivered a runway-worthy walk across the room, making for a spectacle.

Adding a pop of color into the mix, Anthony stepped into baby pink stilettos with a pointed toe. Soon, Anthony was ready for her close-up. Thought the heels are on the nude side, but still managed to bring refreshing brightness to an otherwise monochromatic outfit.

