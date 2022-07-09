Lala Anthony Has Glamorous All-Red Makeover in Cutout Jumpsuit & Heels With Hair to Match

Lala Anthony has made her dedication to the color red a public announcement today in a new Instagram reel. Lala has been known for her signature updo ponytail, so she was keen to embrace her new style with her fans. She complemented the ‘do with a nude lip and shimmering eyeshadow.

Lala looked comfortable and cozy in her pajamas, as she wore a tie-dye Grateful Dead T-shirt. The top included a swirl of blue and green colors meshing, with the band name plastered across the chest, along with the signature Grateful Dead bears graphic. Band tees have reemerged in popularity as well as vintage T-shirts because of their versatility as a lounging top or as something that could be dressed up and worn out.

The actress didn’t wear any jewelry or accessories, but of course, as seen in the video, her nails were promptly done in a nude pink color.

For her bottoms, she wore a pair of bright printed shorts in a checkerboard pattern.

Even though her feet were out of frame, a pair of sandals or slides would complete this lounging gear in bliss. As she’s comfortable walking around the house with her glamorous hair, she would need a pair of comfortable slip-on shoes for an easy finish.

The TV personality made a glamorous transformation, slipping into a plunging red cutout jumpsuit with matching heeled sandals.

