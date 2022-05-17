La La Anthony Celebrates Her PrettyLittleThing Collection in Plunging Crop Top & Sparkling Sandals

On Monday, La La Anthony hosted an intimate dinner at New York’s Cathedrale restaurant to celebrate the launch of her second co-designed capsule collection with global fashion line PrettyLittleThing. Guests were treated to a seated dinner that was curated by chef Jason Hall, while enjoying a DJ set by Club Calco and specialty cocktails made with Baileys.

Anthony pulled out a head-turning ensemble for the exquisite evening. The all-around media mogul had all eyes on her as she arrived in a full outfit from the new line. She wore a Chocolate Brown Textured Crop Top. The short garment had a halter neckline, plunging cutout at the center and a criss cross strap on the bodice.

Lala Anthony hosts intimate dinner with PrettyLittleThing to celebrate her new capsule collection at Cathedrale in New York City on May 16, 2022. CREDIT: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutt

La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony at PrettyLittleThing dinner at Cathedrale in New York City on May 16, 2022. CREDIT: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutt

She teamed her top with matching High Waisted Leggings. Anthony styled her hair in a half up, half down style. To amp up the glam, the “Power” actress accessorized with large diamond hoop earrings, a glittery silver clutch and long pointy nails.

The television personality was joined by her 15-year-old son Kiyan Anthony, who looked proud to be by her side. Kiyan kept it cool and casual for the outing, sporting a white tracksuit with grey and purple sneakers.

La La Anthony hosts dinner with PrettyLittleThing to celebrate her new co-designed capsule collection at Cathedrale in New York City on May 16, 2022. CREDIT: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutt

The “Love Playbook” author continued to elevate the moment by rounding out her look with sparkling sandals. The shoe style wrapped around her ankle and had a thin stiletto heel.

Anthony’s second collection with PrettyLittleThing is a size-inclusive edit of 20 full fits including the hottest going out looks and ultimate summer escape pieces. With styles ranging from curve-contouring mini dresses, statement PU coated leggings, corset tops, must-have animal prints, new go-to neutrals and dramatic maxi dresses.

A closer look at La La Anthony’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutt

