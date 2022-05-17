La La Anthony Celebrates Her PrettyLittleThing Collection in Plunging Crop Top & Sparkling Sandals

On Monday, La La Anthony hosted an intimate dinner at New York’s Cathedrale restaurant to celebrate the launch of her second co-designed capsule collection with global fashion line PrettyLittleThing. Guests were treated to a seated dinner that was curated by chef Jason Hall, while enjoying a DJ set by Club Calco and specialty cocktails made with Baileys.
Anthony pulled out a head-turning ensemble for the exquisite evening. The all-around media mogul had all eyes on her as she arrived in a full outfit from the new line. She wore a Chocolate Brown Textured Crop Top. The short garment had a halter neckline, plunging cutout at the center and a criss cross strap on the bodice.
She teamed her top with matching High Waisted Leggings. Anthony styled her hair in a half up, half down style. To amp up the glam, the “Power” actress accessorized with large diamond hoop earrings, a glittery silver clutch and long pointy nails.
The television personality was joined by her 15-year-old son Kiyan Anthony, who looked proud to be by her side. Kiyan kept it cool and casual for the outing, sporting a white tracksuit with grey and purple sneakers.
The “Love Playbook” author continued to elevate the moment by rounding out her look with sparkling sandals. The shoe style wrapped around her ankle and had a thin stiletto heel.
Anthony’s second collection with PrettyLittleThing is a size-inclusive edit of 20 full fits including the hottest going out looks and ultimate summer escape pieces. With styles ranging from curve-contouring mini dresses, statement PU coated leggings, corset tops, must-have animal prints, new go-to neutrals and dramatic maxi dresses.