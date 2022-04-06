La La Anthony Catches Wedding Bouquet in Plunging Pink Bridesmaid Dress & Hidden Heels at Naturi Naughton’s Ceremony

It looks like La La Anthony might be walking down the aisle next — according to wedding celebration traditions. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself catching the bouquet at Naturi Naughton’s wedding. Naughton and her fiancé Xavier “Two” Lewis tied the knot over the weekend with a star studded guest list including her former “Power” costars, Omari Hardwick, Siniqua Walls and La La Anthony, who was a bridesmaid at the ceremony.

“Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend?? WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? somebody tell me what we doing?!!!” Anthony wrote under the sweet upload.

The quick clip shows Anthony jumping up and down in excitement as the bouquet lands in her hand. The television personality wore a beautiful pink gown. The form-fitting garment was complete with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline and a modest train.

The “Think Like A Man” actress complemented her look with chandelier earrings and an extremely long-high ponytail. Unfortunately, the length of her dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she finished off her look with strappy sandals, towering heels or classic pumps.

Among the number of fans and friends showing love in Anthony’s comments, Naughton shared her view on the incredible catch writing, “That was crazy! I somehow threw it right to you! Letsssgoo!!!” Breakfast Club radio host, Angela Yee also joked and wrote, “You didn’t even have to knock anyone down!”

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. The former MTV “TRL” host is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.