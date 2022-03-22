La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording.

In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of a surfboard. At the front and back, there’s a contrasting logo print that matches the seams of the raglan sleeves. The beige and black top also includes contrast stitching and side stripe detailing. The mock neck garment currently retails for $3,659 on Farfetch.

To make her top the focal point of the ensemble, the media personality slipped into a pair of form-fitting black leggings. Anthony continued to elevate the moment with diamond stud earrings and a small square handbag. She swapped her usual brunette tresses for burgundy locs that were parted on the side and opted for soft neutral makeup.

“The Love Playbook” author finished off her look with black sock boots. The slip-on silhouette had a round toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Related A Glance at All of Kristen Stewart's Edgy & Elegant 'Spencer' Awards Season Outfits Blackpink's Jennie Cozies Up in Velour Logo Jacket, Miniskirt and Lace Socks With Heels at Chanel's Fall 2022 Show Penelope Cruz Flows in Red Chanel Cape Dress and Peep-Toe Pumps at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Anthony is known for being a multihyphenate businesswoman. She has collaborated with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing. She recently launched her second collection with the fast fashion brand in February. The new line she edited includes coordinated outfits, for when the dress code calls for something extra, mix and match separates, silhouette-enhancing pieces and essential outwear. While she has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, she also dabbled in the beauty realm by launching her own haircare line, Inala.

Slip into a sleek pair of black boots.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Mikki Pointed-Toe Bootie, $148.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Nixie Pointed Toe Bootie, $165.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Stuart 100 Stretch Bootie, $595.