LaLa Anthony’s Yellow Bikini & Dior Camo Crop Top Take Swimwear to Chic Levels

Lala Anthony got ready for a swim in a daring swimsuit, posting the outfit pic to her Instagram story over the weekend.

The media personality posed beside a wall with a garden spanning behind her. Trees billowed behind her, Anthony finding her light, looking away from the camera, tossing her lengthy red hair over her shoulder.

The star wore a green, yellow, and red Dior top emblazoned with “Dior Love” in yellow. The background of the shirt is dark and light green camo. The cropped shirt is a mock neck with a yellow and red, and green lining.

The actress donned high-waisted bikini bottoms that sit high on her hips. The yellow bathing suit matches the yellow in the Dior shirt perfectly, coordinating a cohesive outfit.

Anthony kept the yellow going as the key point of the outfit, the star slipping on large yellow shades with black thin frames. Anthony wore silver studs, keeping the jewelry to a minimum.

She modeled the outfit barefoot, showing off her white-painted pedicure to match her nails. The look, while plain elevates simple swimwear, creating something far more exciting than a normal bikini picture.

If Anthony chose to wear shoes, black platform sandals or flip flops could do the outfit justice, giving her height, while completing the look.

Given the sporty, militaristic vibe the crop top brings to the table, white Keds or a simple canvas sneaker could amp up those athleisure notes, kicking things up just a notch.

Anthony serves glamour on her day out in the sun and does it better than most, no shoes required.