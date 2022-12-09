Lady Gaga Masterfully Dances to ‘Bloody Mary’ for Wednesday Challenge in Gothic Dress & Mary Jane Heels on TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga embraced the new TikTok challenge set to her own song “Bloody Mary,” from her 2011 album “Born This Way.” The music went viral after a sped-up version played on the Wednesday Addams’ school dance scene from the Netflix original series “Wednesday.”

Gaga showed off her dance moves with a gothic twist. The singer was dressed in her best rendition of a Wednesday-inspired outfit, along with sky-high heels.

Her outfit consisted of an oversized black blazer layered overtop a dainty lacy white high-collared top that aimed to mimic the many collared dresses and sweaters Wednesday wears in the show, staying true to character. On bottom, Gaga sported high-waisted shorts.

Offering extra inches to her ensemble, the Grammy-winning performer sported a pair of black Stuart Weitzman platform Mary Janes paired with knee-high argyle socks. The towering platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, leather uppers, squared toes, and towering block heels reaching 5 inches in height.

SkyHigh Leather Mary Jane Pumps by Stuart Weitzman

Gold buckle closures offered an all-around secure fit, ensuring that the shoes weren’t going anywhere. The platform construction helped compensate for the exaggerated heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without causing the wearer pain or discomfort.

Lady Gaga is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

“Wednesday” is a spin-off of the classic “The Addams Family” that follows Wednesday Addams as she starts in a new school, the Nevermore Academy, and attempts to thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday in the Netflix show.

