Lady Gaga Shape-Shifts In Pleather Bodysuit & Dramatic Makeup in TikTok Trend Video

Lady Gaga shape-shifted in her most recent TikTok.

The singer posted a TikTok on Wednesday showing off products from her Haus line, taking her look from day to night.

The “Pokerface” songstress can be seen posing for the camera on a chair in a cream sweatshirt and oversized jeans. Gaga tousled her hair, and then put on one of her light colored lip oils, puckering up. The caption pasted on the first clip read, “Me looking cute at home.” The singer wore a bare face beyond the glassy lip.

The next scene, following a quick transition, shows the star taking things up a notch in a pleather bodysuit with a high neckline and shiny finish. The bodysuit was worn with a matte black button-up.

The singer then popped on large black cat-eye sunglasses with fogged out frames, adding to the glitz and glam. Gaga wore dramatic thick black liner à la Julia Fox and a dark purple lip oil from her collection. Gaga looks fierce, taking dramatic makeup cues and pushing vampy styling choices to create a transitional look from day to night. All it took was the right clothing and the perfect lip color.

Gaga’s shoes were not captured in the video for both looks, although it’s safe to say the shoes would have made a splash. A nice pair of white sneakers would be perfect for the more casual first look. Black pleather thigh-high boots for the second “night time” outfit may very well just be a smart finish.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga’s Wildest Shoe Moments Through the Years