Lady Gaga Has a One-Woman Fashion Show As She Promotes New Haus Labs Foundation on TikTok

Lady Gaga just took us through an entire one-woman TikTok fashion show to promote her new foundation from her Haus Labs beauty brand.

In a video shared to the pop star’s TikTok account yesterday, she served a variety of looks as she promoted her Haus Labs new triclone skin tech foundation. She started with a mixed-media denim jumpsuit with belted cuffs. Her first beauty look features a pale pink lip and heavy black eyeshadow on the corner of her lids. She opted for a bob cut for the first look

Gaga then transitions to a jacket with a painted floral print on it, coordinating with a pair of oversize neo-futuristic style rose pink sunglasses. She selected a coral pink lipstick, and her hair long blonde hair had a wet and wavy fresh out of the shower look to it.

The next transition was a beauty-focused close-up look centering on Gaga’s bleached eyebrows, mascara, ruby red lips, and black acrylic fingernails.

After that, the following transition featured Gaga wearing bionic fingers reminiscent of a futuristic version of Edward Scissor Hands. Her fashion look included a crystal choker, a black dress with safety pins at the collar, and as if the bionic fingers weren’t enough, the real statement piece here was a leather jacket with a crystal-studded shoulder pad. Her hair was a fusion of her bob and wet and wavy look, with a wet wavy mid-length cut. She wore red lipstick and heavy black eyeshadow with white liner accents for her beauty look.

Following this bold look, Gaga followed up with a more minimalist fashion look with a cropped white T-shirt, rolling up the sleeve on one side giving a sleeveless asymmetrical appearance. The crop top paired with heather gray sweatpants with a rolled-up waistband. Her cleaner beauty look featured a glossy pink lip, light eyeshadow, and mascara.

For her final fashion look, Gaga wore a pleated leather tube top dress and an oversize gray sport coat. Accessories included a stack of silver chain link necklaces and silver hoop earrings. The final beauty look featured a peachy lip and strong eyeliner, almost going for a cat eye effect. She donned a long blonde ponytail to close out the video.

Lady Gaga speaking onstage at the Haus Laboratories launch. CREDIT: Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

Gaga originally launched Haus Labs on Sept. 17, 2019, exclusively with Amazon. On June 9, 2022, she relaunched the brand with Sephora as her new retail partner.

