Lady Gaga Kicks Off The Chromatica Ball Tour in Leather, Crystal Harness & Corset Tops

It’s been more than two years since Lady Gaga released her “Chromatica” album during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now she’s finally back on tour. On Sunday night in Düsseldorf, Germany, the star kicked off The Chromatic Ball performing a setlist that included first-time live performances of “Alice,” “Replay,” “Sour Candy,” “Babylon,” “Free Woman,” and “Enigma.”

Prior to hitting the stage, Lady Gaga took to Instagram Live telling fans this was the first time back on tour since 2018.

“I wanted to tell a story with abstractions and art,” she said. “This show celebrates things I have always loved like art and fashion and dance and music and technology, poetry, and the way all of these things work together.”

High emphasis on fashion.

For her onstage looks, Gaga tapped Alexander McQueen for custom ensembles, which included a range of materials such as leather and gold moiré.

While performing “Bablyon,” for instance, she wore a bespoke, cropped tailored jacket with a corset top and wide-legged trousers by Alexander McQueen in metallic gold. As did her dancers — seen in a video captured on Instagram by Toti Martinez.

In another look, Gaga wore a cropped biker jacket with silver metal eyelets in black leather along with a crystal-embellished harness from the Alexander McQueen pre-spring ’23 collection to sing “Stupid Love.”

To open the show, Gaga performed “Bad Romance” in a custom Gareth Pugh outfit. She also wore the designer’s archival design from spring ’07, which featured 3-D geometrical protrusions for arms.

Other songs she performed included “A Star Is Born” hits such as “Shallow” and “Always Remember Us This Way.” She also sang her latest single, “Hold My Hand,” from the “Top Gun Maverick” film.

Gaga will kick off the North American leg of the tour in August.

To see more of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour fashion, click through the gallery.