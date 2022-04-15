Lady Gaga Sparkles in a Plunging Black Sequin Minidress and Matching Pointy Pumps for Las Vegas Residency

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga knows how to sparkle and shine even in all black. The “Judas” singer performed during her Las Vegas residency at MGM Resorts last night, where she wore a striking look suitable for the fashion and music maven.

Lady Gaga dances and sings to the crowd at her Las Vegas residency at MGM Resorts on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Lady Gaga dances and sings to the crowd at her Las Vegas residency at MGM Resorts on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For the outfit, Gaga wore a black plunging dress that was adorned in black sequins and had a thigh-high slit. The piece also had matching, shiny fringe that shimmered as she danced and fluttered across the stage. The garment also had long-sleeves for a unifying finish.

Accessories-wise, Gaga donned an elaborate headpiece crafted from black feathers, and she also popped on a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings that added an extra layer of glitter to her ensemble.

Lady Gaga dances and sings to the crowd at her Las Vegas residency at MGM Resorts on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Black pumps grounded her festive look. The shoes had a heel height of approximately three inches and had a pointed-toe design.

Gaga is known for her edgy and avant-garde clothing aesthetic. For example, she recently donned a sweeping black gown by Jason Wu coordinated with a pair of Amina Muaddi’s “Yigit” silk-satin Mary Jane platform pumps for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards (NYFCC) at Tao in New York City. She also recently wore a tan fringed suede jacket with blue jeans and brown cowboy boots finished with a wide-brimmed pink hat with a silk band that harkens back to her “Joanne” era in a post on Instagram.

On red carpets, Gaga typically gravitates toward beautiful creations from brands like Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Georges Hobeika Couture and Givenchy.

Gaga has also, of course, cut her teeth within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Versace, Tiffany and Co. and Coach.

Click through the gallery to see Gaga’s wildest shoe moments through the years.

Pop on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps for a refined touch.

To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90 (was $150).