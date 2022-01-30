Lady Gaga Takes in Sunset Views in Towering Platforms and a Biker Jacket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga showed off biker chic while pausing to take in the sunset this weekend.

The Academy Award-winning actress posed in a sunset-lit field overlooking the ocean, wearing a ruched black dress. The halter-neck style was layered under an oversized biker jacket with stud accents. Gaga paired her sleek outfit with a pendant necklace and massive hoop earrings, flashing the “rock on” sign for a punky look. “Where is she going,” the star captioned her post.

For footwear, the “Telephone” singer slipped on a pair of black leather platforms. The style featured toe and buckled ankle straps, as well as platform soles. Though her heels weren’t visible, it’s likely Gaga’s pair included block or stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Her sandals gave her look an added height boost, while coordinating with the rest of her look to create a monochrome moment.

Platform heels have become a top style this season, due to their support from thick platform soles and ankle straps. Most styles usually include thick block heels, though others also feature stilettos. In addition to the musician, Lily James, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Beckinsale have worn platforms by Valentino, Vivienne Westwood and Ruthie Davis in recent weeks. Gaga’s no stranger to platforms, having worn towering sandals, heels and her signature sky-high Pleaser boots on numerous occasions over the years.

Lady Gaga is leaves an AMC Movie Theater in New York City after attending a movie screening on November 17, 2021. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

