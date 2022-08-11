Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday.

Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York.

Lady Gaga visits Tony Bennett in New York City on Aug 11, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and multiple deep pockets that gave the jacket a utilitarian feel. For bottoms, Gaga wore slouchy light-wash mom jeans that leaned casual and cozy like the trench. Going incognito, Gaga wore a large black baseball cap and wide black sunglasses that masked the star’s face quite well.

Differing from the comfortable wears, Gaga stepped into black stiletto boots that elevated the otherwise casual ensemble to something more fashion-forward.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike.

More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear like the ones she wore today. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

